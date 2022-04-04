Bhubaneswar: In a tragic road mishap, a speeding truck rammed into as many as three cars and a motorcycle from rear at Palasuni area on NH-16 here Monday morning at around 9.30am, killing the driver of a car on the spot and leaving three others grievously injured.

The incident occurred under Mancheswar police limits.

According to an eyewitness, the fatal and series road accident took place in the morning when the truck and the four vehicles were moving towards Cuttack on the national highway. The truck firstly hit one white-coloured car which fortunately skidded off the road and had a close shave with partial damage.

In turn, the speeding truck hit a mettalic light blue-coloured car (bearing registration number OR-04 M-7697) that was moving ahead of the white-coloured one, including another car and a motorcycle. The third car and the motorcycle were also hit by the speeding truck, but from side.

The second ill-fated car had slowed down near a traffic post to wait for the green signal. As another truck was already in stationary position in front of the mettalic light blue-coloured car at the traffic post, it (second car) got crushed in between the two trucks.

Driver of the second car died on the spot and three occupants were grievously injured. The ill-fated vehicle has been severely damaged, the eyewitness stated.

Identities of the deceased and injured have not been ascertained yet.

On being informed by some locals, Mancheswar police immediately reached the accident site and rescued the injured. The three injured persons were rushed to Capital Hospital in Unit-6 in critical condition for medical treatment.

On the other hand, driver of the speeding truck managed to flee from the accident site soon after the mishap.

Mancheswar police have initiated a probe into the incident.

Besides, following the accident, vehicular movement was disrupted for about an hour. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the national highway till traffic was cleared.

Further details of the accident are awaited.

PNN