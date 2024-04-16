Angul: The driver of a bus was killed and five passengers seriously injured after it collided with a dumper in Odisha’s Angul district Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 25 passengers were on the bus, which was heading to Puri from Chhatisgarh’s Korba, when the accident happened on NH-55 near Jarapada Square, they said.

The dumper was parked on the roadside and the bus hit it from the rear, police said.

The injured passengers were admitted to the district hospital, they said.

In Keonjhar, two persons were run over by a speeding truck on NH-20 near the Dhrupada area, police said.

The truck ran over one Tapas Nayak, a transgender person, and while trying to flee, it hit two persons on a motorcycle. The impact of the crash was such that the motorcycle caught fire, they said.

Lalmohan Behera died on the spot, while Bapi Behera sustained critical injuries, they added.

PTI