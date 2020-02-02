Keonjhar: A head-on collision between two trucks led to the death of both the drivers near Gopalpur Chandposi on National Highway 20 in this district in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased are yet to be identified.

Eyewitnesses said that an iron-laden truck was leaving this town while another was approaching it when the accident occurred at around 2.30am. Since both vehicles were at great speed, the impact was hard leading to the drivers’ deaths. The front portions of both trucks were completely decimated.

Police and fire department personnel after being informed about the accident reached the spot. Heavy cutters were used to extricate the bodies of the drivers after an hour-long operation.

Sources said that the drivers of one of the vehicles may have dozed off leading to the accident. Police investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

PNN