Koraput: A drone show will be the centrepiece of this year’s national-level ‘Parab’ festival, scheduled to be held from December 18 to 22 on Kechela Road in Koraput, district Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan said at a press conference, Monday.

Cultural programmes will begin daily at 4pm.

Singer Umakanta Barik and his team will perform, along with folk dance troupes from across the district December 18.

The Humsufi Band from Kolkata will perform December 19, alongside traditional performances like Lavani, Bonda, Mallakhamba and animal mask dance presentations.

V Company, Asima Panda and her team will present musical performances, along with Ranapa dance, Paika Akhada and Kerala’s Kalaripayattu December 20.

The drone show, this year’s main attraction, will be held December 21, followed by a performance by popular pop singer Nakash Aziz and his team.

On December 22, musical composers Sachet and Parampara will perform at the event.

Artists and cultural teams from within the district, across the state and beyond will take part in this event.

A total of 543 stalls will be set up at the festival, including 80 food stalls and 35 handicrafts and indigenous products (Swadeshi Mela) stalls.

The Collector said the Chief Minister and several ministers are expected to attend.

Seating facilities have been arranged for about 50,000 people, while nearly 1 lakh visitors are expected to enjoy the cultural programmes.

Parking facilities have been created at eight locations to ensure smooth traffic management.

Among those present at the press conference were Jeypore Sub-Collector A Sashya Reddy, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Tapan Kumar Nayak, District Planning Officer and In-charge District Culture Officer Suryakanta Behera, Koraput Sub-Divisional Information Officer Radhamani Sarkar, and members of the various media houses.