Bandhugaon: Five girls fell ill Saturday after consuming rice allegedly contaminated with a lizard at the hostel of Baunshput Government Upper Primary School in Bandhugaon block of Koraput district.

According to officials, the hostel houses 99 residents. Leftover rice from Friday night’s dinner was served to the students around 8 am Saturday. While eating, students reportedly found parts of a lizard in their plates.

Two students immediately discarded the rice in a drain and warned others not to eat. The matter was reported to Warden Lily Mohanty, who informed the hostel-in-charge and headmaster, Sadananda Halwa.

The headmaster alerted the medical team, and three ambulances were called to the hostel. A team led by Dr Nihar Ranjan Sarangi from the Bandhugaon Community Health Center examined the students at the hostel.

The affected girls complained of mild discomfort and were treated on site. Doctors said the students recovered shortly afterward. A few students with itching and cold symptoms were given medication. All students are reported to be in stable condition.