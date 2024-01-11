Bhubaneswar: In a key development spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi-based Skye Air has secured a major mandate to enhance healthcare accessibility in the eastern region. Skye Air emerged as the preferred choice after a rigorous evaluation.

Among the others in fray were competitors such as TSAW, TechEagle and RedWing. Skye Air’s expertise positioned them to address healthcare challenges, enhance infrastructure, and elevate care standards for eastern state communities. The competitive tender process led to Skye Air’s collaboration with the Regional Leprosy Training Research Institute in Aska, focusing on healthcare advancements. With this mandate, Skye Air will partner with the leprosy institute to employ innovative strategies and advanced technologies to provide healthcare. The goal is to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of essential medical supplies, diagnostics, and emergency services to remote and underserved areas. The collaboration marks a significant leap forward in healthcare accessibility and delivery, bringing together Skye Air, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Regional Leprosy Training Research Institute in Aska. Guided by a crucial initiative, the collaboration with the institute in Aska will enable all the stakeholders to overcome specific logistical challenges.