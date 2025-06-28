Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Saturday strongly urged US President Donald Trump to refrain from using what he called a “disrespectful and unacceptable tone” when referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and warned that such rhetoric could undermine any potential negotiations between the two countries.

He further added that mutual respect is a fundamental prerequisite if Washington is serious about pursuing a deal with Tehran.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“The complexity and tenacity of Iranians are famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience. But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny,” the post added.

He further stressed that Iranian people do not take kindly to “threats and insults”.

“The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had no choice but to run to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its real capabilities, which will certainly end any delusion about the power of Iran. Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect,” the Iranian Foreign Minister added.

The remarks came after President Trump, on his social media platform, said that he saved Khamenei from “a very ugly and ignominious death” and accused the Iranian Supreme leader of making a false statement regarding victory over Israel.

“Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were obliterated, and I knew exactly where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the US Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I saved him from a very ugly and ignominious death, and he does not have to say, ‘Thank you, President Trump’,” Trump said on Truth Social

“In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far,” he added.

The US leader further asserted that during the last few days, he was working on the “possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery.”

“But no, instead I got hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more. Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them,” Trump stated.

Earlier this week, Trump declared a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of escalating military conflict, urging both sides to maintain restraint.