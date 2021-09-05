Bargarh: With the monsoon having done a vanishing act across Odisha, farmers in most parts of Bargarh district are also suffering. They have lost their hopes for a good paddy harvest. Most farmlands in Bargarh district now have a dry and parched look while all harvesting activities having come to a virtual halt.

According to reports from Padmapur, farmers have completed transplantation in some areas. However, post transplantation, farming activities have not progressed due to lack of rainfall since July.

In such condition, farmers of Padmapur sub-division are apprehensive for being hit hard by drought. Their hopes of a proper paddy harvest have been spoiled this kharif season.

According to reports, the amount of rainfall in June was 205.6 mm. But the farming work in June could not progress due to some problems, it was said.

However, the rainfall reduced drastically in July. In August also, it was miserably low, leading to a possibility of drought. Farmers in these areas expressed concern over the scanty rainfall that has badly affected the farming activities.

“We apprehend a possible spectre of a drought with the monsoon almost doing a vanishing act. Telltale signs of drought have been found at several places. Farmlands are drying up and cracking due to lack of water,” the farmers said.

“Paddy saplings have started wilting in dry farmlands. The situation is worse in non-irrigated areas. Here, paddy cultivation solely depends on rains,” some farmers lamented.

In the current situation, saving the paddy plants is a difficult task, they said. District agriculture officer Santosh Kumar Moharana said owing to poor rainfall, the farming situation in Padmapur has turned very bad.