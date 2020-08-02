Sonepur: July is over, but most parts of Sonepur district, one of the major paddy producing districts in western Odisha, has recorded steep deficit rainfall till date. Farmers started apprehending a possible spectre of a drought with the monsoon almost doing a vanishing act.

According to reports, farmlands have been left bone dry in many pockets under Sonepur, Trabha, Ullinda and Birmaharajpur blocks. In other areas, farmlands are found cracked for want of rain while paddy saplings have started drooling. Farmers are deeply worried how to face the situation when things are already in a mess owing to COVID pandemic.

“If it does not rain in a day or two, the situation will worsen towards drought. Farming activities have been completely delayed. Paddy saplings and sprouts have dried at many places,” lamented some farmers of Sonepur and Biramaharajpur blocks.

The agriculture department has set a target to produce paddy in 1.235 lakh hectares in the district in this kharif season.

With the state witnessing a deficit of around 12% of rainfall, the situation is extremely severe in the coastal pockets.

It is said Sonepur district received 31 per cent rainfall deficit till date which is far less than its neighbouring districts.

However, Tarabha block had received a little more rainfall than the normal in June and July.

In July, the district is supposed to receive an average of 373,82 mm rainfall, but it was 198.28 mm. The rainfall in July was most important for farming, but there was deficit rainfall, farmers rued.

The district recorded a deficit rainfall of 46.96 by July 30.

In some areas, farmers have been trying to keep the paddy sapling alive by pumping out water from creeks and rivers.

In other areas, several hectares of land have been left fallow.

Farmers said, “COVID has already made our situation worse. Deficit rainfall has badly affected paddy cultivation. Without rains, saving paddy plants will be a difficult job. In view of possible drought, the department should take immediate step to alleviate the situation.”

As for the situation, district agriculture officer, Prashant Kumar Satpathy, said, “There was deficient rainfall in July. This problem has arisen in non-irrigated Sonepur and Birmaharajpur blocks.”

However, water was released from Hariharajora dam to some parts of Ullunda and Birmajarajpur.

“If the district does not receive good rainfall within seven days, farmers will definitely suffer loss,” he admitted.

PNN