Mumbai: In a dramatic drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Brazilian woman at Mumbai International Airport after discovering she had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle the narcotics into India.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the woman after she landed from São Paulo, Brazil. During questioning, she admitted to ingesting capsules filled with cocaine — a dangerous and often life-threatening smuggling method.

Authorities rushed her to a government hospital, where she eventually expelled all 100 capsules, containing 1,096 grams of high-purity cocaine — a stash valued at a staggering ₹10.96 crore in the illicit drug market.

Officials confirmed she has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remains in custody as investigations continue.

This shocking case highlights the extreme methods drug cartels use to transport contraband across international borders.

