Chhatrapur: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus from ground zero level, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange issued a new directive Wednesday. According to the directive, all private pharmacists (drug houses) of the district will have to maintain a record of the addresses and contact number of the persons come to buying medicines from their shops.

The chemists have then been asked to collect the information from the consumers as per the format given by the district administration. “After collecting information from the consumers, the drug houses will submit the report to the Drug Inspectors in their respective areas on a daily basis,” Kulange said.

Sources said the drug inspector will subsequently submit the report at the District Public Health Authorities. After inspecting the report, the District Public Health Authorities will send it to the DRDA PD or COVID sell at Chhatrapur.

“This rule will be implemented across the Ganjam district from Thursday. And strong action will be taken on the drug houses who are found flouting the rules,” added Kulange.

The rule has been implemented as the District Administration officials have a hunch that many are trying to avoid testing for coronavirus. Kulange has also asked all medicine shops to sell cold and flu medicines only as per proper prescription. It has also asked private clinics and hospitals to provide information about such patients.

PNN