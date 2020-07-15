Bhubaneswar: Puri Superintendent of Police (SP), Umashankar Dash, who would soon assume the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Bhubaneswar would face several challenges like huge pendency of cases at the police stations, poor conviction rate, drug trafficking and loot in the Capital city.

Dash, a 2008-batch IPS officer, was conferred with Governor’s Medal for 2019 for rendering distinguished service as the SP of Puri. Many commended Dash for his work against the Maoists during his tenure in Maoist-dominated areas of the state.

He also played a major role in handling of relief, law and order situation in cyclone-battered Puri after the cyclonic storm Fani hit the coastal district in 2019.

However, Dash has to put in extra efforts to rein in the deteriorating crime scenario in the state capital. In view of the pandemic, it is now crucial to strike a balance while deploying forces to maintain law and order and enforcing Covid guidelines.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Dash said, “I will decide my future course of action after taking charge as the DCP, Bhubaneswar.”

Similarly, the Commissionerate Police has failed to put a leash on the drug peddlers in the city slums. This will be a major challenge before newly appointed DCP of Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, the new DCP for Traffic, Soumya Mishra, has to take effective steps to address the traffic congestion in the city.

Mishra replaced Sagarika Nath who has taken many steps in the recent past including a letter to the Home department for lane driving on the National Highway connecting the twin cities.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh, who has been appointed as the DCP for Cuttack, has received accolades for his success in anti-Maoist operations in past few years.

He will face a tough challenge to maintain law and order amidst rapidly spreading Covid-19 infection in the silver city.