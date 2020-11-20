Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur excise officials Friday arrested a drug peddler from Taratang village under Sadar police limits in the district and seized 300 gram of brown sugar from his possession. The accused has been identified as Prabhat Ranjan Mohapatra of Totapada village.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Department officials along with police personnel conducted a raid in the village Friday morning. During the raid, they found 300 gram of brown sugar from Prabhat’s possession. He was then arrested under relevant sections of IPC.

During interrogation police came to know that Prabhat had been allegedly selling heroin in that area. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 30 lakh, said Baijayanti Panda, deputy superintendent, Excise Department, Jagatsinghpur district. The accused will be forwarded later in the day, he informed.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on the rise in Odisha. In a major crackdown against drug peddling, excise sleuths October 27 nabbed a brown sugar dealer and seized 120 grams of the substance from his possession in Chhanua under Sadar block in Balasore district.

PNN