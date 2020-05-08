Balasore: Balasore police with the help of a special task force of the crime branch Friday arrested a man for allegedly selling brown sugar.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Laxmananath area in the district and nabbed the accused. About 30 gram of brown sugar was seized from his possession.

The accused reportedly came in contact with some drug peddlers in West Bengal and started procuring brown sugar from Balasore, said police. However, Friday the accused was trying to smuggle brown sugar to West Bengal by concealing the drugs in fish. As transport of essential commodities laden vehicles are allowed by the state government across inter-state border during this ongoing lockdown, the accused was trying to transport the drugs to West Bengal in a fish laden truck.

Meanwhile, police are interrogating him to elicit information whether he was operating independently or has links with any brown sugar smuggling gang.

