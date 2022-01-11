Bhubaneswar: A three-member team of the Odisha Police Crime Branch is likely to leave for West Bengal Tuesday following the seizure of 13kg heroin from the possession of six drug traffickers, including two from Odisha. The team from Odisha would try to know the racket’s involvement in the illegal drug trade in Odisha and about other members of the gang active in the state.

According to sources, the two accused from Odisha are Irshad Khan and Sk Rashid, both natives of Jaleswar in Balasore.

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police revealed Monday that six members of an inter-state drug racket involved in the illegal production and supply of illegal drugs in Bardhaman district of West Bengal, has been arrested.

Police also informed the media that among the six arrested drug traffickers two are from West Bengal, two from Odisha and the remaining two from Manipur.

“The racketeers used to procure raw material from Manipur, which was processed in a house at Sripally under Bardhman Sadar police station of Purba Bardhman district. The processed heroin used to be supplied to various regions of West Bengal and Odisha,” informed STF personnel. They said that the total heroin seized was to the tune of Rs 65 crore. Police also seized over Rs 20 lakh cash and other chemical ingredients used for processing of heroin. A cash-counting machine and weighing machine were also seized.

A case has been registered in this regard with at the Golabari police station under Howrah Police Commissionerate.