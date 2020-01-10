Angul: The Children’s Park at Durga Temple near Amlapara in this district is slowly turning into a den for liquor and drug addicts. Morning walkers regularly find the park littered with liquor and medicinal syrup bottles every day.

However, this is not the only place affected by this problem. Drug peddling and consumption are on the rise in this town. Peddling of contrabands to the tune of lakhs is taking place on a daily basis. More and more people are falling prey to drug addiction yet the police remain clueless.

A close look at the latest data reveals the number of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) related cases has witnessed a sharp rise in the district. The illegal trade of cough syrup is widespread in many areas especially in the parks.

Locals have questioned the inactivity of the police. They said that police always ask for evidence, but what do they need when consumption of liquor and drugs are happening openly. They have urged the police to step in immediately and stop the corrupt practices.

PNN