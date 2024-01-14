Paradip: A crew member of the Vietnamese cargo ship, which was detained following the seizure of cocaine worth Rs220 crore at the Paradip port in Odisha, was injured after he fell into the sea Sunday, police said.

Twenty-one Vietnamese crew members have been detained on the ship, which is anchored 4-5kilometers away from the port under the supervision of the Customs Department.

Around 3am, the crew member fell into the sea from the ship. However, it was not clear immediately whether he accidentally fell into the sea, attempted suicide or tried to escape, police said.

“After getting information about the incident, we rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was first admitted to the port hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar,” said Santosh Kumar Jena, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Paradip.

He sustained injuries on his face and hand, the SDPO said, adding that his condition was stated to be stable.

“An investigation was underway,” he said.

In the biggest drug haul in Odisha, 22kilograms of cocaine was seized from the ship December 1. The ship, MV Debi, reached here from Indonesia on the way to Denmark.

PTI