Balasore: Excise sleuths Wednesday arrested a woman who has been identified as the mother of a notorious drug smuggler, after raiding her house at Sasanbad in Balasore district.

According to excise officials, acting on a tip-off about the location of drugs smuggler Munna Khan alias Mir Rahat Ali Khan, the officials conducted raid at his house. While Munna’s mother, Ramina Bewa (58), was present, it was suspected that Munna managed to escape the spot before the arrival of the excise officials.

The excise officials also seized 310 gm of brown sugar worth around Rs 31 lakh.

Notably, as many as 50 criminal cases are pending against Munna in different police stations in Odisha and West Bengal.

According to police officials, Munna used to smuggle the narcotics item from Bangladesh and sold it in Odisha and West Bengal.

While officials have launched a manhunt to trace Munna, the accused woman will be forwarded to court Wednesday.

PNN