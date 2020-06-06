Keonjhar: A man under the influence of alcohol beat his wife to death at Santarapur in this town Friday night.

According to a source, the accused Babuli Pradhan and his wife Manju stayed in Santarapur. Babuli worked as a colour mechanic. Friday night, he reached home in an inebriated condition.

Then he picked up a quarrel with Manju over food items at dinner. As the quarrel escalated, Babuli lost his cool and started raining kicks and blows on Manju until she collapsed on the ground.

After hearing Manju’s cry stop, neighbours feared something wrong might have happened to her and immediately informed the police.

Police reached Santarapur and found the body was wrapped in bed clothes. The body was seized and Babuli was arrested. Police got him medically checked up in Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) at midnight. Further investigation is underway.

PNN