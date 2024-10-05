Bhubaneswar: In yet another instance of the deteriorating law and order situation in Bhubaneswar, a police constable and a Home Guard were stabbed by a drunken man in a slum cluster under Mancheswar police station limits a little past Thursday midnight before he was arrested.

The miscreant has been identified as Deepak Naik, a native of Nayagarh district who lives in Sriram Nagar slums in Chakeisiani area. He has been booked under Sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 118 (2) (causing grievous hurt to an individual), 109 (1) (intentionally hurting an individual), and a host of other BNS provisions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra said Friday that constable Gopi Sabar has received cuts in his chest, while Home Guard Abdul Sarfaraj sustained minor injuries in his leg. They were stated to be out of danger. Moreover, three locals also suffered minor injuries in the brazen knife attack.

Mishra said Sabar and Sarfaraj were alerted by a distress call at around 1am Friday while patrolling in Mancheswar area. The caller said a drunken man was terrorizing people in Sriram Nagar slums with a knife. The on-duty personnel rushed to the spot and tried to arrest Deepak.

However, when the miscreant attempted to run away, Sabar gave him a chase. Deepak then turned back and stabbed Gopi in the chest, leaving the latter bleeding profusely. Sarfaraj, who came to Sabar’s rescue and tried to snatch the knife from Naik also received injuries in his leg, DCP Mishra said adding that three locals also sustained minor injuries in the scuffle while trying to help the cops.

The Mancheswar police produced Deepak before a local court Friday for remand.

PNN