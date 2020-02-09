New Delhi: Students of Delhi’s Gargi College have alleged that a large group of “drunken men” barged into their college premises February 6 during a college festival and molested and harassed the women students.

The students have said that the men, who were outsiders, broke into the college and groped the students, locked them in washrooms and misbehaved with them.

The incident took place during the 3-day college festival ‘Reverie’. The students have alleged that the outsiders who barged into the college were participating in a pro-CAA rally nearby when they entered the college and harassed the students.

In a social media post that has now gone viral, the students of Gargi College have said, “There were drunk, middle-aged men harassing us, molesting us and masturbating at us… I was groped thrice by a group of men inside that crowd and when I screamed they laughed…”.

It is clear it's not a case of #drunkard only…. It's perpetual..

There's something or someone behind….

This is strategic#GargiCollege #sos https://t.co/3ih1v8zgkT — Justice Jake (@being_rationale) February 9, 2020

In another social media post it has been said, “Girls were groped, locked in washrooms, stalked to the nearby Green Park metro, cat-called, eve-teased and misbehaved with during the festival.”

Gargi College authorities are yet to lodge a police complaint and according to a report in Indian Express, acting principal Promila Kumar said, “The event was open for boys studying in other DU colleges. We had police, commandos and bouncers on campus, and staff was also on duty. There was an arena in the campus meant only for girls. If they were outside that, it was their personal choice.”

Unknown males enter #GargiCollege to molest students. Video by a student. pic.twitter.com/eA8S0CUCj4 — ‏‎‏‎ابھے چاولہ (@abhaychawla13) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, a student requesting anonymity told IANS, “I can’t confirm the allegations of molestation but a large a group of drunken men had dropped in and manhandled students.”

“We will hold a discussion and stage a protest,” the student said.