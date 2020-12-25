Detailed checklist has been prepared by the Union Health Ministry and shared with the four states to guide them in the dry run.

The Central Government is gearing up for the roll out of the vaccine for Covid-19 across the country. A dry run has been planned in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab considering the geographical locations. The detailed checklist has been prepared by the Union Health Ministry and shared with the four states to guide them in the dry run.

“To strengthen the capacity of our human resource for COVID-19 vaccine introduction and roll-out, detailed training modules have been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA coordinators and all others involved in the implementation process at different levels,” the government release said.