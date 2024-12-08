Bhubaneswar: Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey, a 1997-batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer who was suspended by ECI for “unduly interfering in the conduct of the election” and reinstated later, has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The official notification regarding his appointment was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs December 6, 2024.

In an official letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, the Under Secretary to the Government of India conveyed the approval for Kutey’s new role.

PNN