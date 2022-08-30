Bhubaneswar: The anti corruption vigilance sleuths Tuesday apprehended a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer on graft charge in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, official sources said.

Abhinav Dalua, DSP in-charge, Sadar Police Station in Dhenkanal district was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from a coal transporter to facilitate his transportation business, an official release said.

The bribe amount of Rs 30,000 has been seized from Dalua, the vigilance said, adding that he was trapped based on specific information. Simultaneous searches are going on at eight locations of Dalua to investigate into possible disproportionate asset case against him.

A case was registered and investigation is in progress against Dalua.

The vigilance said Dalua had earlier threatened the coal transporter to not allow his vehicles if bribe was not paid.

The transporter paid Rs 15,000 on August 24, but the DSP demanded more. So the transporter approached Vigilance, following which a trap was laid wherein he was nabbed while taking further Rs 30000, the vigilance said in a statement, adding that eight teams comprising one Additional SP, 9 DSPs, 8 Inspectors and other staff were engaged in search operation.

