Nayagarh: Communication to over 15 panchayats in Nayagarh district was disrupted Wednesday as Dua bridge at Dimisara Chhak on New Jagannath Road connecting Sarankul with Puri caved in.

Communication on this route has been closed, a report said. According to reports, thousands of people from 15 panchayats, dependent on this route, are facing commuting woes.

They alleged that for lack of repair of the raft foundation of the bridge, it sank. Locals had earlier demanded repair of the bridge, but the works department had not paid much heed to its maintenance.

River water had eroded its foundation. The bridge started sinking in the middle at 9 am and hours later it got into a U-shape, locals said, adding that it will soon collapse.

About 38 years ago, then Ranpur MLA Ramakant Mishra had inaugurated the bridge which has since become rickety. Sand mafia used to mine sand from around its pillars and transport sand over the bridge.

Sand mining had weakened its foundation while water had further eroded its base. Former sarpanch of Dimisara, Suryamani Pradhan, said the works department had neglected repair of the bridge even though locals had been drawing its attention.

Former sarpanch Satyaban Nayak said there is a need for a diversion road for communication. As long as an alternative passage is not made, people will be facing problems.

After the bridge sank, people of over 200 villages are in a soup. College students from Nayagarh and Sarankul could not go to Godipada College Wednesday.

Executive engineer of the Nayagarh works division, Pramod Dhar said a diversion road would be laid. The Collector has been apprised of the bridge’s sinking and the need for a new bridge, he added.

PNN