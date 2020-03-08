Dubai: The wish of a seven-year-old cancer-stricken Indian boy came true when Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan met him in a heart-touching gesture and posted their picture on social media.

Abdullah Hussain from Hyderabad, suffering from third stage cancer, had expressed his wish on social media to meet his idol Sheikh Hamdan, following which he was featured in a TV news report, the ‘Gulf News’ reported.

“Shaikh Hamdan is so cool, adventurous and so kind. I want to meet his pets and I want to see his dresses,” Abdullah said in a video while carrying a banner that read: “I am your fan Shaikh Hamdan. I want to meet you. I love Fazza.”

Speaking to ‘Gulf News’ following the family’s meeting Friday with Sheikh Hamdan, the mother of the seven-year-old, Nausheen Fatima expressed joy and gratitude of the boy and his family.

“Abdullah is all smiles after meeting His Highness. It was my boy’s biggest wish to meet him. Alhamdulillah, it has come true,” said Nausheen. She said the young fan has grown fonder of his idol after the meeting which went viral on social media after Sheikh Hamdan posted his picture with Abdullah on Instagram with the caption “Met this courageous boy today.”

Nausheen said the family was touched by ‘Sheikh Hamdan’s simplicity, kindness, the way he talked to Abdullah and his younger brother Ahmed and his polite and playful nature’.

“He (Hamdan) first hugged Abdullah and said he is very happy to see him. He said Abdullah is very strong and advised us to encourage him to stay positive and always stand by him as a family,” said Nausheen. She said Sheikh Hamdan asked details about Abdullah’s treatment and the plans ahead. “He is very generous. It didn’t feel like we were talking to the Crown Prince,” added Nausheen.

Abdullah’s father Mohd Tajamul Hussain, a businessman, had brought over a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan with a horse and golden replica of Charminar, an iconic monument in Hyderabad, for gifting them to the Crown Prince.

Sheikh Hamdan received the gifts and posed for pictures with the family during the 15-minute meeting informed Nausheen. After that, the family spent more than an hour with Sheikh Hamdan’s pets.