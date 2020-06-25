Ever heard of mangoes being delivered in a Lamborghini along with a complimentary short ride in the luxury car? No, this is not fantasy. This actually happened in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohammad Jehanzeb, the Managing Director of Pakistan Super Markets chain in the UAE is delivering the mangoes in person in his green Lamborghini.

This whole thing started June 18, when the Facebook page of Pakistan Super Market posted about their ‘new delivery vehicle.’ The post showed a picture of the car parked outside the shop with the caption, “Our New Delivery Vehicle. Choose for the Lamborghini Delivery on your next order. Free Customer Joy ride included.”

Delivering Your Mango Orders in Lamborghini Today (22-06-2020) 🥭😍Free Joy Ride Included • Message For Delivery • Posted by Pakistan Super Market on Sunday, June 21, 2020

However, to get the special delivery and the joy ride, the customers need to order mangoes with a minimum cost of Rs 2,059.

Since the news became viral, a lot of people have been ordering mangoes from Pakistan Super Market and enjoying rides in the car.

Happy customers have taken to the comments section and shared images and videos from the ride. One of the customers wrote, “Our kids just had the most wonderful ride in this Lamborghini! With delicious mangoes delivered at the doorstep. Highly recommend for everyone.”

Another comment read, “Ordered mine on 22-06-2020, received in the mighty Lamborghini with a smile on Mr. Jehanzaib’s face, what a nice person he is. The mangoes took me back to my childhood memories, they were delicious and exactly what i expected. I have ordered earlier as well and ordered this specially for the ride. What a thrilling ride it was, amazing. Hats off Pakistan Super Market. Will be ordering my next batch of mangoes soon.”

Also Read:

PNN