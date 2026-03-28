By Dhurjati Mukherjee

Lack of decency and morality is a political trend reiterated by leaders. The clamour raised by some states and the drama enacted, especially by West Bengal, regarding SIR bear testimony that they don’t want the mandatory revision. Is it because the parties don’t want the elimination of false voters or have any other intention? The coming elections are a wake-up call for other, more crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra next year.

With election campaigning started, with dates announced in four states and one UT, political violence has already started. Also, in Tamil Nadu, successive Dravidian governments have invested in women-centric welfare schemes, from marriage initiatives, and TMC has followed in West Bengal. Similar initiatives also exist in Assam. However, whether these schemes help in improving conditions of rural women needs a close watch.

It is generally believed that competitive welfarism shifts electoral politics away from male political brokers, who stitch together caste or religious coalitions. Across poll-bound states, young voters evaluate government less through ideological narratives than through perceived performance. Education and job opportunities are in a precarious condition in West Bengal and Assam, but the governments in these states have done precious little.

It may also be mentioned that minority citizens in these poll-bound states exceed those in the rest of India. From an eighth in Tamil Nadu to two-fifths in Assam and Kerala, and even in Bengal, religious minorities matter electorally. Whether political misgovernance and wanton corruption will matter remains to be seen, but the aspirational youth are disappointed with the leadership.

Apart from this, political leaders have started making promises as their only intention is to woo voters and capture power by hook or by crook. There is no political ideology outlined by them, but dubious intentions and false promises are becoming manifest with each passing year. Added to this, violence before and after polls has reinforced the ‘criminalisation of politics’.

This apart, dynasticism in politics has been manifest since the times of Indira Gandhi. It’s well-known that collective federalism and inner-party democracy have been absent both at the Centre and in most states. While Vajpayee did not dominate his Cabinet the way that Modi does, state chief ministers never sought to speak in sycophantic terms of their prime minister as they do now. Since May 2014, much of the resources of the Union government and the ruling party have been used to boost the image of the Prime Minister, who carries in his person the past, the present and future of the Indian nation and of Indian civilisation itself.

In the states also this is glaringly evident. The degradation of the Indian party system is complete, with one set of political parties becoming family firms and another set becoming quasi-religious cults, exalting their leader as a religious god. It’s quite discernible that the broader consequences of this depressing trend have led the country towards autocracy, far away from democratic pluralism.

There is much talk of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and good governance, but doubts arise whether the current genre of political leaders have the capability to lead the country forward in a sincere and judicious manner. Undeniably, some politicians may be highly educated and sincere but are often side-tracked in their own parties, while a small coterie wields power.

Politics in recent years has taken a new form. Though it can’t be said it’s not based on ideology, the manner of approach now lacks decency and moral values. There is no fellow-feeling in their addresses to the community, but one based on castigating opponents and spreading venom and hatred. There is a steady rise of hate speech in the public domain. A report of the Centre for the Study of Organised Hate had found a significant rise in such hateful speeches in 2024, which was incidentally an election year, with BJP leaders bearing a disproportionate share of such utterances.

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy arose with a chapter on ‘Corruption in Judiciary’ in a Class VIII NCERT textbook. And though the Union education minister offered an unconditional apology, the Supreme Court banned the book and rightly stated that it is “a well-orchestrated conspiracy” to defame only the judiciary. All the above impact democratic functioning.

The reason why young, educated people are wary of political leaders and refrain from joining politics is not far to seek. Only those who are half literate and can’t find any job opportunities join political parties and turn into mastaans (ruffians) and extort money for unethical and official deals. Even money for mid-day meals or Awas Yojana are subject to cut money.

Therefore, there is a need for a drastic transformation, which is easier said than implemented. Dedication and sincerity must be inculcated in the political system, as parties largely serve their interests and needs. The political system can’t deliver good and inclusive governance if a change is not in place.