Keonjhar: Tension prevailed after two persons including a woman were allegedly crushed to death under a dumper allegedly by a co-villager over property dispute at Naduan village under Ghasipura block of Keonjhar district, Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Panu Prusty, 72, the elder uncle of the accused, and Sanjulata Palei, 45, his sister-in-law. The two sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Anandapur sub-divisional hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. A pall of gloom and mourning spread in the area after the news spread and the brutal murder flared up tension in the area. The villagers caught hold of the accused driver Bhanja Prusty, 40, in a drunken state and handed him over to the police. Police arrested Prusty and launched an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained but family members alleged that Panu had a dispute with Bhanja earlier. He had been always threatening to run the vehicle over him and his house. The incident occurred when Bhanja in a drunken state first crushed a scooter and then a house before running the dumper over them. According to the locals, the incident took place after another fight, Sunday. Later he tried to escape from the spot but villagers caught hold of him and informed the police.

On being informed, police personnel of Ghasipura police station rushed to the spot, seized the two bodies and the vehicles from the spot. Later they nabbed the accused driver and brought him to the police station, Ramakant Soy, Inspector-in-charge of Ghasipura police station, said. The accused driver has been arrested and is being interrogated in this connection. After receiving the complaint, an inquiry will be conducted and action taken in this regard, the IIC said.