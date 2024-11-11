Rayagada: Call it the outcome of a lopsided education policy or misallocation of human resources, at least six schools in Kolnara block in Rayagada district have more teachers than what is required, with a strange instance of one school having as many as four teachers for three students. This has raised serious eyebrows, as many schools suffer from a shortage of teachers. According to sources, at Dangar Lekapai Primary School, four teachers have been assigned to teach just three students. This school previously had three teachers while a fourth one was recently appointed, setting the chatters abuzz about the inefficient use of human resources under the School and Mass Education department.

Similarly, three teachers are responsible for seven students at Podapai Primary School, three teachers for 17 students at Dumukupadu Primary School, four teachers for 20 students at Pedaguda Primary School and three teachers for 14 students at Paradiguda Primary School. Education experts have questioned how such a disproportionate allocation of teachers could occur, especially since schools with fewer than 20 students are subject to closure under existing rules.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about the possible misreporting of student count to secure more funds. Reports indicate that some schools falsely list students on attendance records to claim grants for mid-day meals, study materials, and uniforms, even though these students reside in hostels of various Sevashram Schools and do not attend the schools in question. Meanwhile, parents and locals have called for an impartial probe into the gross misallocation of resources, believing it could expose some education officials, staffers and a few teachers. Recently, Rayagada MLA Apalswami Kadarka raised the issue in a Zilla Parishad meeting, expressing dissatisfaction that more than 60 schools in the district operate with a single teacher while others in Kolnara block are overstaffed. In response, district education officer Basanta Nayak stated that the matter would be brought to the Collector’s notice and action will be taken as per rules.