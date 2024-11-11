Rourkela: Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has issued a notice regarding the ‘unauthorised construction’ of a building near Kali Mandir at Panposh in Sundargarh district. According to the information, RMC had approved the building plan for the construction of the five-storey building. However, the owner of the building deviated from the original plan and went on with the construction work as per his plan.

Earlier, in 2023 the civic body had issued a ‘stop work’ notice to the owner of the building. However, he chose to ignore it and went on with construction. The builder also ignored several other notices issued later. The last notice was served Friday.

RMC Deputy Commissioner Anita Nayak and Enforcement Officer Swadhin Kumar Biswal were present when the notice was stuck on the building, and sealed subsequently. The deputy commissioner said, “The notice clearly mentions that if the person goes ahead with further construction, it will be in violation of RMC rules and there will be no further help from the civic body. We have warned him if he does not abide by our plan and doesn’t stop construction he will not get any help like water, electricity and other such necessary things.” “It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the construction of this building is unauthorised as it is in deviation from the approved building plan. Any investment in this project shall be at his/her own risk without any legal or financial liability on the approving authority,” the notice reads.