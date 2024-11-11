Keonjhar: Taking up a petition over lack of toilets in electric multiple unit (EMU) and mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) trains, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chairman, Railway Board, under the Ministry of Railways, to ensure toilet facilities in all these trains. The apex human rights body passed the order while hearing the petition filed by advocate and activist Radhakanta Tripathy. The activist has invited attention of the Commission towards hardships faced by pregnant women, children, patients, senior citizens, differently-abled and other passengers owing to non-availability of toilets in EMU and MEMU trains of the Indian Railways. He has further alleged that the Ministry of Railways has admitted that all the EMU and MEMU trains are running in the country without toilet facilities. The advocate had sought the intervention of the NHRC in directing the Railway authorities to ensure toilets in all the trains, including EMU and MEMU ones. The NHRC asked the Railway Board Chairman to consider the basic human rights issues raised in the petition and ensure the needful action within a reasonable period. Citing the response obtained from the Railways, the petitioner said it was stated the DEMU and MEMU coaches, which had been manufactured prior to 2009-10, do not have toilet facilities as there was no such policy for the provision of toilets on these coaches. There is no plan for retrofitment of toilets in DEMU/MEMU coaches manufactured prior to 2009-10, as the same involves major modifications in the coach structure.

