Mumbai: Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for a new ‘party jam’ with Dus bahane 2.0 in their upcoming film Baaghi 3.

Tuesday, Tiger tweeted a new still in which he is flaunting abs and Shraddha is holding him.

He captioned it: “These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 coming soon #Baaghi3. #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @TSeries @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies.”

The upcoming song is a recreation of singers KK and Shaan’s superhit number Dus bahane, from the 2005 hit Dus.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. It also stars Shraddha along with Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.