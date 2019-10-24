Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), after he resumed shooting once more after getting released from Nanavati Hospital. The actor recently was admitted to the hospital for routines tests, though there were rumours regarding an alleged liver ailment. He shot a special episode featuring Virender Sehwag, Dutee Chand and Hima Das.

“YES … back to the grind… front foot forward, head down, consuming all the day’s work and ready in dress and briefing for the KBC ‘Karmveer’’ and a new cluster for the week,” Big B wrote on his blog.

“So jogging on to the set and the cheer and applause from the most loving audience as ever, and all else is forgotten… they stand and they scream and they cheer and applaud despite my efforts to stop them and calm them down,” he added.

Along with the blog, Amitabh Bachchan also posted photos of his guests Virender Sehwag, along with athletes Dutee Chand and Hima Das. All the three were special guests at the sets of KBC 11.

On work front, Amitabh will be feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Recently he wrapped up Rumi Jafferey’s next Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo‘ with Ayushmann Khurrana.

It must be stated here that Dutee was super-excited to be in the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. After the show Dutee tweeted: A proud moment when I share stage with #sehensah of the bollywood, hero of the millenium @SrBachchansir, #nawabofnazafgarh @virendersehwag sir @HimaDas8. Thank you so much #sonytv for inviting me as a guest of ur #karamveer episode.I learn a lot from @SrBachchan sir (Sic).”