Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism hosted a special event titled ‘Tourism Odyssey: Strengthening ties with Diaspora and Industry Leaders’ on the final day of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasised the important role played by the diaspora in advancing and promoting state’s art, culture, language, and tourism. During the session, Parida informed the investors about the state government’s investment-friendly policies, which include laws and provisions specifically designed to attract both domestic as well as international investors in the tourism sector. The event also served as an open invitation for the diaspora and industry leaders to collaborate with the state government to develop and promote tourism, putting emphasis on creating new opportunities and strengthening ties in the global tourism market.

Besides, two exclusive roundtable meetings were also held with prominent business houses and potential investors to attract investments and foster partnerships. Parida also invited the Indian diaspora to visit the state during the 18th edition of ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ January 8 to 10, 2025, providing an opportunity to reconnect with India and celebrate the cultural heritage in Odisha.

Odisha Tourism delegation was at WTM London from November 5 to 7, engaging with leading tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), and tourism industry investors. The Odisha pavilion at WTM featured immersive displays, engaging attendees with visuals of the Konark Sun Temple, Puri Srimandir, Chilika Lake, and state’s pristine beaches and wildlife reserves along with niche tourism products like the Eco Retreat, Nature Camps and water-sports. Through the state’s active participation at WTM, it seeks to build lasting partnerships and promote tourism as a bridge for cultural exchange and economic development.