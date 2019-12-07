Panaji: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) is examining the responses by the e-commerce companies, like Flipkart and Amazon, on complaints over predatory pricing and if required will ask them for further clarification, according to a senior government official, here on Saturday.

“They (the e-commerce companies) have filed one set of replies after we gave them one set of questions. It’s under examination. Further questions will be sent to them if we are not satisfied with their replies,” the source said.

Some e-commerce companies with foreign direct investment (FDI) were facing complaints regarding predatory pricing, the source said.

Online retailers, Amazon and Flipkart, have also met DPIIT officials over predatory pricing allegations against them by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The CAIT has complained of deep discounting, predatory pricing, exclusivity, promoting preferred sellers on their platforms, which it said were against the FDI policy.

