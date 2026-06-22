Ulaanbaatar: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar Monday arrived in Mongolia for a visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and special partnership between the two countries.

Upon his arrival, EAM Jaishankar was welcomed by Mongolia’s State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Munktushig Ilkhanajav.

Taking to his social media platform X, EAM posted: “Pleased to arrive in Mongolia today. Thank State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav for the warm welcome. Look forward to fruitful engagements to advance our special partnership.”

EAM Jaishankar embarked on an official visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea from June 22 to 25 to enhance India’s bilateral partnerships and advance cooperation across strategic, economic, and technological sectors.

“EAM will visit Mongolia 22 and 23 June 2026. During the visit, EAM will meet with the Mongolian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister B. Battsetseg,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier in the day.

The statement further noted, “EAM will visit the Republic of Korea 24 and 25 June 2026. EAM will hold discussions with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during the visit. He will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju 25 June 2026.”

The Mongolia leg of the visit is expected to focus on reviewing bilateral cooperation and strengthening long-standing ties between the two countries.

India and Mongolia share a close relationship rooted in cultural, spiritual, and democratic values. India and Mongolia established diplomatic relations December 24, 1955. Mongolia opened its embassy in New Delhi the following year, while India established its resident mission in Ulaanbaatar in 1971, paving the way for the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

The visit also comes months after EAM Jaishankar met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa during the latter’s visit to India on October 13, 2025, an interaction seen as an important step in further deepening bilateral relations.