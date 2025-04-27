New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday conveyed to his British counterpart David Lammy India’s policy of “zero tolerance” for terrorism while discussing the “cross-border” links to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Jaishankar and Lammy held a phone conversation amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

“Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism,” the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

The Jaishankar-Lammy phone conversation came three days after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the “barbaric” terror strike in Pahalgam.

In the last few days, several world leaders spoke to PM Modi to condemn the Pahalgam massacre.

The leaders who dialled Modi include US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dutch PM Dick Schoof, US Vice President J D Vance, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also spoke to PM Modi.

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan on Thursday shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan also rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an “act of war”.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “perpetrators and conspirators” of the Pahalgam attack will be “served with the harshest response”.

“The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done,” Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.

“The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response,” he said.

