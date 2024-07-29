New Delhi: Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar addressed the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tokyo as he opened it in the presence of his counterparts and dignitaries from Australia, Japan and the US Monday.

The highlight of the address was the discussion on deepening their collaboration on economic, security and humanitarian issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

My opening statement at the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo. 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 🇦🇺 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pZmji7clSz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 29, 2024

“There is much to talk about, agree on and plan ahead,” he said.

Referring to the current dynamics on the global front, Jaishankar said: “These are not easy times, a major challenge is to ensure global economic growth while also derisking it. Supply chains are a particular focus for resilience as we push for transparent digital partnerships.”

In light of technological advancements, the EAM remarked: “In a sense, we are in the midst of re-globalisation. It is only our collective endeavours that can proof the international systems against disruptions, man-made or natural. But we have significant additional responsibilities as well as political democracies, pluralistic societies, and market economies.”

Advocating for collective efforts for a peaceful and stable regional order, Jaishankar pointed to the need for a rules-based order.

“There is a key question of upholding a rules-based order. It is only our collaboration that can ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free, remains open, stable, secure and prosperous,” he said.

This is the eighth meeting of the Quad foreign ministers. It follows the ministers’ summit that took place in Hiroshima earlier this year, and a subsequent follow-up meeting in New York.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between India, US, Australia, and Japan to enhance and support an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.