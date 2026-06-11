New York: Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stressed to the UN Security Council Wednesday that no sustainable deal can be reached through terrorists, intimidation, or the use of force.

Iran has never negotiated under threats and pressure and will never submit to pressure or coercion, he said.

Iravani said the US has repeatedly pursued this policy and should have learned by now that threats and military intimidation are counterproductive.

If Washington is genuinely interested in a diplomatic solution, it must abandon the language of terrorism and engage with Iran on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and full adherence to international law, the Iranian ambassador said.