New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his Seychelles counterpart Sylvestre Radegonde and discussed bilateral relations and regional concerns.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he welcomed Radegonde and is confident that their conversations Thursday will further strengthen cordial bilateral ties.

“Had a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral relations. Also exchanged views on regional concerns. Witnessed exchange of MoUs on Indian Grant Assistance For Implementation of Small Development Projects & Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports,” the external affairs minister said.

India and Seychelles enjoy cordial bilateral relations buttressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ – Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Minister Radegonde’s visit will further strengthen ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said Wednesday.

PTI