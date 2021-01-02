Bhubaneswar: After declaring to run six special trains from second week of January , ECoR decided to run 5 more special Trains to clear the rush during festive season. These special trains will also run from the second week of January, 2021 till further notice. These trains will run towards Yesvantpur and Howrah from Puri, towards Kacheguda and LTT from Visakhapatnam and towards Nanded from Sambalpur.

The trains are Puri-Howrah-Puri Special, Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Special, Sambalpur-Nanded-Sambalpur, Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special, Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam Special,

Puri-Howrah-Puri Special Train from Puri will leave every Tuesday at 2130hrs w.e.f. 12th January and from Howrah every Thursday at 1115hrs 14th January, 2021 .

Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Special Train from Puri will leave every Sunday at 1210hrs January 10 and from Yesvantpur every Monday at 1025hrs January 11, 2021.

Additionally, Sambalpur-Nanded-Sambalpur Special Train from Sambalpur will leave every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 1100hrs w.e.f. 11th January and from Nanded every Thursday, Friday, Sunday & Tuesday at 1445hrs 14th January, 2021 till further notice.

PNN