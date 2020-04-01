Consumption of dry fruits and nuts everyday is the best way to keep oneself away from several diseases and be healthy.

These fruits are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and are also highly recommended by health experts.

They are also known to have high medicinal values and known to provide relief from constipation, respiratory issues and heart disorders, besides being great for hair, skin and teeth.

Dry fruits have optimal levels of vitamins and minerals and are a natural answer for weight management.

Cashews contain zero cholesterol, pistachios contain fats that are helpful in lowering high cholesterol levels.

Almonds assist in the formation of new blood cells and are extremely effective in maintaining and hemoglobin level.

Walnuts are termed as ‘Brain Food’ because they contain omega-3 fatty acids which are essential for brain development.

Pistachios are good for the heart as they help in lowering bad cholesterol level. They also help prevent diabetes and boost immunity.

Dates are also rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals and natural sugar and are believed to provide relief from constipation, apart from treating anaemia.