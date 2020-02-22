BHUBANESWAR: The first of its kind Eat Fest 2020 was organised at a city restaurant in Bhubaneswar, Saturday. The food fest was attended by Abinas Nayak and Smrutishree Singh (contestant of Masterchef Season 6) and by many foodies of the city. Interacting with Orissa POST Tania Taneja (organizer) said, “It’s the biggest food fest clubbed with an organic flea market, home chefs, bakers and various restaurants. The main aim of this food carnival is to let people enjoy their weekend with great food while chilling in the lawns and swinging to groovy music.”

The two day event which will conclude February 23 has a story telling session, pottery workshop, meditation as well as designer dress expo. One can easily shop while tasting sumptuous dishes from stalls by Michael’s Kitchen ( which is curating Mo Odia food with a modern twist), Biriyani24 and many more. From Desi Odia food to Chinese and Momos to healthy salads and drinks— the carnival had it all. The special workshops for children witnessed many participate and enjoy their weekend in a fun way.