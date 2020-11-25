In today’s lifestyle, obesity has become a common problem due to irregular eating and living habits. The possibility of diabetes and other diseases increase due to weight gain. Our body also looks unformed due to obesity.

Especially due to accumulation of fat near the waist and abdomen, body texture deteriorates and has problems in getting up, sitting and walking.

People take all kinds of measures to reduce obesity. Many people start dieting and often stay hungry for a long time, which is harmful for health. If you are doing activity to reduce obesity, instead of staying hungry, you can consume foods rich in fiber. Whole grains, fresh fruits, nuts, seeds, beans, beans, etc. are good sources of fiber. Here we will tell you about some such things which are full of fiber.

Oatmeal: Oats are rich in a specific type of fiber, known as beta-glucen. Such fiber can reduce bad cholesterol. One cup of dry oats (about 80 grams) contains 7.5 grams of fiber. You can have porridge with some seasonal fruits for breakfast.

Roasted black gram: For weight loss, you should keep roasted black gram nearby instead of dieting. Dietary fiber is found in black gram. If you feel like eating something for a while, then you can eat roasted black gram.

Popcorn: Popcorn is lighter in weight, and the lower the calorie content. Popcorn has high fiber. 100 grams of popcorn can give 14.5 fibers.

Linseed: Linseed is also known as flax seeds. Linseed is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. You can add it to salads to include flaxseeds in your diet. You can make it smooth or can be used in pancakes.