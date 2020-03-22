With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, many people are concerned about staying healthy and maintaining a healthy immune system, which is very necessary to boost up your immune system and defence against viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. If your immune system is weak then the attack of bacteria and viruses will be more.

If you are older or have an underlying health condition (including diabetes and high blood pressure), you have an increased risk of severe symptoms, and potentially, loss of life from COVID-19. We recommend taking every precaution to avoid it.

If you’re young, your risk of complications is much lower. If you do contract the virus, you’ll probably have mild symptoms and fully recover within a couple of weeks. However, it’s possible that you may be infected with the virus without showing any symptoms. So maintaining excellent hygiene and practicing social isolation are crucial to avoid spreading it to high-risk individuals.

Here are the foods that boost up your immune system:

Citrus fruits: Most people turn to vitamin C after they’ve caught a cold. That’s because it helps build up your immune system. Vitamin C is helps to increase the production of white blood cells. These are key to fight infections.

Popular citrus fruits include- grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, clementines

Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C.

Garlic: Garlic adds a little zing to food and it’s a must-have for your health. Early civilizations recognized its value in fighting infections. Garlic may also help lower blood pressure and slow down hardening of the arteries. Garlic’s immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy concentration of sulphur-containing compounds, such as allicin.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of essential fatty acid known to suppress inflammation and keep the immune system in check. Although it’s not known whether omega-3s can help fight off infections Try these omega-3-rich foods: oily fish (including mackerel, tuna, salmon, sardines, herring, and trout), flaxseed, and walnuts.

Ginger: Ginger is filled with immune-boosting benefits. Ginger is antibacterial so it helps support the immune system and it can help to prevent nausea and soothe an upset stomach. Ginger is also a natural blood thinner and contains a phenolic anti-inflammatory compound called gingerol that may be responsible for relaxing blood vessels.

Pomegranates: Pomegranate is packed with powerful antioxidants and vitamin C to help boost your immune system. It also helps to prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, supports nitric oxide production, and may reverse atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries).

PNN