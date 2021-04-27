New Delhi: The Election Commission banned Tuesday all victory processions after counting of votes in states where assembly polls have been held. This has been done to check the spread of coronavirus, the Election Commission said. The counting of votes will be held May 2 in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. The eighth and last phase of elections will be held in West Bengal April 29. However, the voting exercise is over in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Pondicherry.

“In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout India, the Election Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting….No victory procession after the counting May 2 shall be permissible,” the poll body said. It has sent a copy of the order to chief electoral officers of all states and UTs.

It also said that ‘not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned’.

The decision to ban victory processions came a day after the Madras High Court came down heavily on the poll panel. It hauled up the EC for failing to implement COVID guidelines during campaigning.

The high çourt castigated Monday the EC over the COVID-19 second wave in the country, holding it ‘singularly’ responsible for the spread. The court called the poll panel ‘the most irresponsible institution’ and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

The judges also orally warned that they would not hesitate to stop the counting of votes May 2.

The bench also directed the Election Commission to file a detailed report by April 30 on the blueprint of COVID-19 protocol to be followed on the counting day.

Following the Bihar assembly poll template, the Commission has reduced the number of counting tables per hall to ensure distancing norms. “There should be not more than 50 per cent occupancy in counting halls,” an official explained.