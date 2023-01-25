New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has “revised” the date of polling, from February 27 to February 26, for bypolls in two assembly seats of Maharashtra’s Pune district after it was informed about the dates clashing with scheduled class 12 and graduation exams there.

The poll panel issued a press note on Wednesday to announce the change.

“The District Election Officer of Pune, Maharashtra has reported regarding clash of date of poll with dates of 12th Standard HSC exam and graduate degree exam to be conducted at various polling stations of the assembly constituencies where by-elections are being held,” the EC said.

Having considered the matter, ground situation and all other relevant aspects of the matter, the Commission has decided to “revise” the date of poll for by-elections to assembly constituencies 205- Chinchwad and 215-Kasba Peth of Maharashtra, it said.

It said that the date of poll will now be February 26.

The date of counting of votes is unchanged at March 2, the day the results of the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls are scheduled to be announced.

The dates and schedule of elections for these two seats were first declared by the EC January 18 along with some other seats.