Chennai: With just five days remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the state government to transfer senior IPS officer KA Senthil Velan from his post as Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) and appoint Avinash Kumar in his place with immediate effect.

In an order issued Sunday, the ECI instructed that Avinash Kumar, a 2004-batch IPS officer, be posted as the new IG (Intelligence), underscoring the need for administrative neutrality and efficiency in the run-up to polling.

The directive, signed by ECI Secretary Madhusudan Gupta, forms part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to ensure a level playing field and maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

The Commission has asked the Tamil Nadu government to submit a compliance report confirming Avinash Kumar’s assumption of charge by 5.00 pm Sunday.

It also laid down clear restrictions regarding the outgoing officer, stating that KA Senthil Velan should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the entire electoral process is completed.

The order was formally communicated to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, with a copy marked to the Chief Electoral Officer, reinforcing the urgency and importance of immediate compliance.

Sources indicated that such last-minute administrative reshuffles are not uncommon during election periods, as the Commission exercises its constitutional mandate to oversee free and fair polls. Transfers of key officials, particularly those in sensitive positions like intelligence and law enforcement, are often undertaken to eliminate any potential bias or perceived influence that could impact the conduct of elections.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held April 23, with campaigning entering its final phase. The state has witnessed an intense electoral battle, with major political parties and alliances ramping up outreach efforts across constituencies.

The ECI has been closely monitoring the preparedness of the state machinery, including law enforcement and administrative structures, to ensure that polling is conducted in a transparent, impartial, and orderly manner.

Sunday’s directive is seen as part of this broader oversight mechanism aimed at strengthening voter confidence and upholding democratic norms.

Further administrative adjustments are expected if required, as the Commission continues its review in the final days leading up to the polls.

IANS