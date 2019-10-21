Deogarh: In a bid to create awareness among denizens, the Deogarh district administration carried out a cleanliness-cum-plantation drive in Deogarh district Sunday.

The drive is conducted on the third Sunday of every month to keep the environmental surroundings neat and tidy. This initiative was started with at least one member from each house in the district taking part in the drive. The drive was carried out in 24 areas in Deogarh district across 70 panchayats.

Under the supervision of Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal, the cleanliness-cum-plantation drive was conducted and others including club members, self-help groups and members of Biju Yuva Vahini also participated in the initiative.

The rural development project director and eight others have been given the responsibility for this programme in Barakot block. ADM and seven other officials have been asked to supervise the programme in Riamal block.

On the other hand, the assistant director of the district rural development project and seven officers have been tasked with supervising the smooth functioning of the drive in Tileibani.